WWE cancels Friday Night SmackDown in Detroit over coronavirus concerns

DETROIT – WWE canceled Friday’s SmackDown event, which was slated to be held at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

It joins a growing list of events that have been canceled or postponed as coronavirus spreads around the world. It was confirmed in Michigan for the first time this week.

SmackDown will still air live at its normally scheduled time, but it will be from WWE’s training facility in Florida and no fans will be there.

Refunds for the Detroit event are available at the point of purchase.