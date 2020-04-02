Motown Museum offers free digital music experiences

DETROIT – The Motown Museum is providing free digital music experiences that can be viewed around the world.

People can engage and interact with the museum while it is closed during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Even in the most challenging moments, there is room for creativity and connectivity,” said Robin R. Terry, CEO and chairwoman of the board of trustees. “We hope these programs bring joy, inspiration and fill our fans with a little bit of Motown magic as we navigate this time together. With nostalgia for the past and optimism for a brighter future, we are hopeful these virtual engagements will help us remain connected as we eagerly await the day we can welcome our guests back.”

Some of the content available includes:

Motown DJ Dance Party | Friday, April 3 at 8 p.m.

With traditional nightlife currently on pause, Motown Museum is bringing the party to your home. The Motown DJ Dance Party will feature Carl “DJ iNViSiBLE” Hollier as he mixes your favorite Motown songs and streams live on Motown Museum’s Instagram channel (@motownmuseum). Throughout the 1-hour stream, DJ iNViSiBLE will shout out fans and alumni who join in—promising a good time for all. An internationally acclaimed DJ, he has toured the world as a concert and club DJ for almost 30 years—including with rapper Xzibit—and is a United States Music and Culture Ambassador for the State Department.

Hitsville Next Educational Content

During the month of April, Motown Museum will be unveiling a diverse virtual lineup of educational programming—including a series of easy-to-follow activities designed to enrich the artistic lives of children in grades K-12. These highly engaging lesson plans will be made available online via the Museum’s Facebook page. These plans can be used by homeschoolers, classroom teachers, after-school program directors, future educators, college students and curious parents looking for a new way to keep their kids’ minds sharp and inspire the spirit of Motown in the next generation.

Motown Mic: At Home | April 11-18

While Motown Mic: The Spoken Word 2020 has been postponed, Motown Museum still wants to give spoken word artists and performers a voice. In coordination with previous Motown Mic winners and finalists, Motown Mic: At Home will feature new and prerecorded performances premiered live for Motown Museum Facebook fans. The Spoken Word Competition was created in 2012 to pay homage to the Black Forum, a Motown spoken word label created by Berry Gordy and the Motown Record Corporation in the 1970s as a platform for Black expression and education. April is National Poetry Month, making this a fitting time to experience the fire, passion, and genius of the spoken word.

Premiering on social media: Hitsville Honors Celebration | Friday, April 10

On Friday, April 10, Motown Museum will release clips from last fall’s Motown Museum 60th anniversary weekend event, Hitsville Honors: Celebrating Berry Gordy & 60 Years of Motown. Hitsville Honors was a powerful musical tribute of Motown’s legacy and a celebration of the Motown family that included an homage to Motown founder Berry Gordy, his incredible life and transformative vision. Star-studded, never-before-shared performances from the event include iconic acts like the Temptations, Four Tops, Martha Reeves & the Vandellas, along with award-winning contemporary artists Ne-Yo, Kem, Big Sean and more. Fans can access the videos on Motown Museum’s YouTube channel, Facebook page and IGTV channel.