Michigan’s Jeff Daniels to play ex-FBI director James Comey in Showtime series

Michigan native Jeff Daniels will play former FBI Director James Comey in an upcoming limited series on Showtime.

Daniels will star along side Brendan Gleeson, who is playing President Donald Trump. The limited series, “The Comey Rule,” is slated to premiere in November, as a two-part, four-hour event.

The series is based on Comey’s best-selling book, “A Higher Loyalty.”

According to Showtime, “The Comey Rule” is “an immersive, behind-the-headlines account of the historically turbulent events surrounding the 2016 presidential election and its aftermath, which divided a nation. THE COMEY RULE is not a biopic of one man, but is instead the story of two powerful figures, Comey and Trump, whose strikingly different personalities, ethics and loyalties put them on a collision course.”

The cast also includes Holly Hunter as Acting AG Sally Yates, Michael Kelly (Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan) as former FBI Director Andrew McCabe, Jennifer Ehle (Zero Dark Thirty) as Patrice Comey, Scoot McNairy (Halt and Catch Fire) as former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul) as former National Intelligence Director James Clapper, among others.