AMC Theatres has plan to reopen amid pandemic without masks required

CEO says AMC does not want to 'be drawn into a political controversy'

This May 14, 2020, photo shows an AMC theater sign at a nearly empty parking lot for the theater in Londonderry, N.H. After three months of near total blackout of cinemas nationwide, movie theaters are preparing to reopen - even if it means only a few titles on the marquee and showings limited to as little as 25% capacity. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
AMC Theatres, the country’s largest movie theater chain, says while it will implement other sanitation and safety measures, masks will not be required when theaters reopen.

Adam Aron, chief executive of AMC Entertainment Holdings, said the company “did not want to be drawn into a political controversy."

“We thought it might be counterproductive if we forced mask wearing on those people who believe strongly that it is not necessary,” said Aron.

AMC is implementing its “AMC Safe and Clean” health and sanitation program that will include:

  • Capping theater attendance at 30%
  • Cleaning theaters after every movie
  • Limiting the concession stand menu
  • Improving the theater ventilation systems

AMC has 600 theater locations in the U.S. The company is planning to have 450 of those locations operational by July 15 with the remaining opening before the end of the month.

Meanwhile, medical experts and doctors are calling for people to wear a mask in public whenever it’s not possible to practice social distancing -- staying 6 feet apart.

