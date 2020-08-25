Big Sean sets release date for fifth album ‘Detroit 2’

DETROIT – Big Sean announced his fifth studio album “Detroit 2,” which is slated to be released on Sept. 4.

Big Sean made the announcement on his Instagram page on Monday:

The first single from the album, “Deep Reverence,” was released Monday night, featuring the late Nipsey Hussle.

“Detroit 2″ will be Big Sean’s first solo studio album since “I Decided” in 2017, his second No. 1 album and was certified platinum by RIAA.

Big Sean did release a song in 2019 titled “Single Again,” which featured a Detroit shot music video, including Local 4.