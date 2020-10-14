60ºF

Entertainment

Showtime revives Dexter for 10-episode limited series, Michael C. Hall to return

Production expected to begin this winter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Dexter, Entertainment, News, Michael C. Hall, Showtime, Television, TV, Dexter Morgan, Clyde Phillips
SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 18: Actors Yvonne Strahovski, Jennifer Carpenter, and Michael C. Hall speak onstage at Showtime's "Dexter" panel during Comic-Con International 2013 at San Diego Convention Center on July 18, 2013 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 18: Actors Yvonne Strahovski, Jennifer Carpenter, and Michael C. Hall speak onstage at Showtime's "Dexter" panel during Comic-Con International 2013 at San Diego Convention Center on July 18, 2013 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (2013 Getty Images)

Michael C. Hall will be returning to the role of Dexter after Showtime decided to revive the series for a 10-episode limited run.

Clyde Phillips will work as showrunner. Showtime made the announcement on their website and social media.

“He’s smart. He’s lovable. He’s Dexter Morgan, America’s favorite serial killer. Golden Globe winner Michael C. Hall returns with Clyde Phillips as showrunner,” the website reads.

Production is expected to begin this winter with the series launching in the fall of next year, according to TVLine.

Dexter began its run in the fall of 2006 and ended in 2013 after 8 seasons.

READ: More entertainment coverage

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: