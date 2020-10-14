Showtime revives Dexter for 10-episode limited series, Michael C. Hall to return

Michael C. Hall will be returning to the role of Dexter after Showtime decided to revive the series for a 10-episode limited run.

Clyde Phillips will work as showrunner. Showtime made the announcement on their website and social media.

“He’s smart. He’s lovable. He’s Dexter Morgan, America’s favorite serial killer. Golden Globe winner Michael C. Hall returns with Clyde Phillips as showrunner,” the website reads.

Production is expected to begin this winter with the series launching in the fall of next year, according to TVLine.

Dexter began its run in the fall of 2006 and ended in 2013 after 8 seasons.

