Michigan movie makers host digital Q&A alongside premiere

DETROIT – The Metro Detroit-shot film “A Bennett Song Holiday” is celebrating its premiere screening Sunday with a special Q&A event after the movie.

The movie, a follow up to 2018′s “Bennett’s Song,” features the Bennett-Song family as they work together to solve a community crisis.

The digital premiere and Q&A with Corbin Bernsen, Bryce Xavier, Calhoun Koenig and director Harley Wallen will take place at 5 p.m.

Tickets for the digital event cost $7.99. They can be purchased here.

You can watch the trailer for “A Bennett Song Holiday” below.

