WATCH: Eminem makes cameo in SNL’s Christmas spoof of ‘Stan’

Twenty years after Eminem released “Stan,” Saturday Night Live spoofed the song to create “Stu,” -- and Eminem joined in on the fun.
Pete Davidson led the musical sketch with blonde hair and all as he writes a letter to Santa, asking for a PS5.
