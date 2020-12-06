30ºF

WATCH: Eminem makes cameo in SNL’s Christmas spoof of ‘Stan’

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Pete Davidson as "Stu"
Pete Davidson as "Stu" (NBC)

Twenty years after Eminem released “Stan,” Saturday Night Live spoofed the song to create “Stu,” -- and Eminem joined in on the fun.

Pete Davidson led the musical sketch with blonde hair and all as he writes a letter to Santa, asking for a PS5.

Watch the sketch below:

