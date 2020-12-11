Quack, quack: Disney announces ‘The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers’ series

This week, fans of the 1990s “Mighty Ducks” films got what they’ve been wanting for more than 20 years: An announcement about another installment of the popular Disney hockey franchise.

“The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers” will be streamed on Disney Plus. Emilio Estevez will reprise his role as coach Gordon Bombay. He will be joined by Lauren Graham, of “Gilmore Girls” fame.

Here’s the teaser trailer:

I am prepared to be disappointed... pic.twitter.com/s9SwOcbvx8 — World Hockey Report (@worldhockeyrpt) December 11, 2020

Check out that new Ducks logo! That’s a nice touch.

Say what you want about the films featuring Estevez and Joshua Jackson -- they’re hokey, the hockey is unrealistic, etc. etc. -- but you can’t deny their wild popularity. The series of movies made terms like “ducks fly together,” “cake eater” and “quack quack quack” all too frequent in real life. The movies eventually helped create the NHL’s Mighty Ducks of Anaheim, now known simply as the Anaheim Ducks.

Looking back on it, there is a certain nostalgia all hockey fans (probably) share for the original Mighty Ducks. They were fun, heartwarming and downright ridiculous movies. Why not. It’s just hockey, right? We can always use a little more levity these days. Disney is banking on it.

Let’s hope for the best with this new series.

An official release date has not been announced.