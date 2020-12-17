Billboard: Interscope Geffen A&M named No. 1 label of 2020

This combination photo shows, Billie Eilish holding her awards at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Jan. 26, 2020, from left, Lady Gaga holding her awards at the 61st annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 10, 2019 and Kendrick Lamar accepting the award for best rap album for "Damn" at the 60th annual Grammy Awards on Jan. 28, 2018. Interscope Geffen A&M (IGA), the home to Eilish, Lady Gaga and Lamar, has been named the No. 1 record label of the year by Billboard. (AP Photo)

NEW YORK – Interscope Geffen A&M — the home to Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar and Lady Gaga — has been named the No. 1 record label of the year by Billboard.

Billboard announced Thursday that the label, which is also known as IGA, tops its year-end chart for the first time since 2013. The label, a division of Universal Music Group, is also home to DaBaby, Selena Gomez, Eminem, Summer Walker, Maroon 5, BLACKPINK and late rapper Juice WLRD.

Multi-platinum, chart-topping hit songs released by IGA this year include DaBaby’s “Rockstar,” Eilish’s “Everything I Wanted,” Maroon 5′s “Memories” and Gaga’s “Rain on Me.” The label also had major success with albums including DaBaby’s “Blame It on Baby,” Juice WRLD’s “Legends Never Die,” Gomez’s “Rare,” Gaga’s “Chromatica,” Walker’s “Over It” and Machine Gun Kelly’s “Tickets to My Downfall.”

Outside of being the year’s No. 1 overall label — a title that went to UMG’s Republic Records last year — IGA also rules as Billboard’s top Hot 100 label with 118 songs hitting the chart in the tracking period of Nov. 23, 2019 through Nov. 14, 2020. IGA is also the top Billboard 200 label with 68 albums released during the tracking period, 25 of which hit the Top 10. This year marks the first time a label group has swept the three Billboard lists since 2007.

Last year’s top Hot 100 label was Republic Records, home to Ariana Grande, the Weeknd and Taylor Swift. Warner Music Group’s Atlantic Records was 2019’s top Billboard 200 label. Acts signed to Atlantic include Bruno Mars, Lizzo, Cardi B and Ed Sheeran.