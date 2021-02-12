‘I got my name back’: Dave Chappelle announces that ‘Chappelle’s Show’ will return to Netflix

FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2019 file photo, Dave Chappelle is honored with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)

Dave Chappelle announced that “Chappelle’s Show” will be returning to Netflix.

The comedian made the announcement early Friday morning via an Instagram post titled “Redemption Song,” a standup set that is 10 minutes long.

Netflix started airing the show on Nov. 1 but pulled it after Chappelle shared with the public that Comedy Central and ViacomCBS had licensed the show without any additional payments going to him. Chappelle was the creator, star and executive producer of the show.

In November, Chappelle also spoke about the situation during a standup set shared to Instagram. The set, which is titled “Unforgiven,” is 18 minutes long.

In the new video Chappelle thanked his fans for not watching the show. He said that he demanded the network pay him for his work and he has now been paid millions of dollars.

“I know where my power lies. I asked you to stop watching the show and thank God almighty for you, you did. You made that show worthless because without your eyes, it’s nothing,” Chappelle said. “And when you stopped watching it, they called me. And I got my name back and I got my license back and I got my show back and they paid me millions of dollars. Thank you very much.”

