Catch the season premieres of ‘Young Rock’ and ‘Kenan’ tonight!

You can catch two brand-new season premieres tonight, one after the other! Young Rock, a comedy inspired by Dwayne Johnson’s youth, begins at 8:00 p.m. on Local 4. Kenan, starring Saturday Night Live’s Kenan Thompson, airs right after at 8:30 p.m.

Young Rock

As Dwayne Johnson runs for president in 2032, he reflects on his surreal life that’s helped shape him into the man he is today. From growing up in a resilient family surrounded by wrestling icons, navigating rebellious teen years, to playing NCAA football at the U. This is how the boy became the man.

Kenan

Kenan thinks he’s adjusted to life as a busy, single parent but after everyone confronts him about denying his grief, he realizes it’s time to make some changes.

Lorne Michaels, David Caspe, Jackie Clarke, Kenan Thompson, Ken Whittingham and Andrew Singer serve as executive producers.