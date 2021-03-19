You could win a JELL-O stapler mold prank kit and recreate ‘The Office’ prank

Jell-O is giving away molds you can put a stapler in to prank your friends -- and other fans of The Office.

JELL-O is giving away a kit so you can recreate a fully-edible version of the iconic stapler prank seen in “The Office.”

The kit includes 1 stapler JELL-O gelatin mold, five boxes of JELL-O gelatin, a $60 gift card and instructions on how to use the kit.

The offer is limited to one per household and you must be 18 years old or older to enter.

Click here to enter to win the limited-edition kit.

READ: ‘What is in the teapot note?’: Jenna Fischer reveals what was in the note Jim gave Pam on ‘The Office’