‘What is in the teapot note?’: Jenna Fischer reveals what was in the note Jim gave Pam on ‘The Office’

Actress Jenna Fischer, who played Pam Beesly in “The Office” finally spilled the tea on what was in the note Jim Halpert, played by John Krasinski, gave Pam in the final season.

Co-stars and best friends, Fischer and Angela Kinsey (who played Angela Martin) are doing a “The Office” re-watch podcast. Each week they break down an episode and give listeners a behind the scenes look. In the latest episode Fischer reveals what was in the teapot note.

In season 2, episode 10 Jim attempts to give Pam a teapot with a few gifts inside, and a note. After a series of chaotic events involving an unexpected yankee swap (or white elephant) Pam finally gets the teapot that was intended for her. But Jim slips the note away when she’s not looking.

That note reappears in season 9, episode 22: “There’s a scene where Jim has the documentary film crew put together footage of their romance, and he shows it to Pam. Pam sees that there was a note Jim steals back, then he hands it to her and she reads it,” Fischer said.

So, what’s in the teapot note? This has been a question that fans have wanted the answer to since season 2.

“I’m going to say something that I’ve never said before. I also feel like I’m maybe going to cry,” Fischer said.

Fischer said the note had nothing to do with Jim and Pam, but instead was a personal letter between the two actors.

“I’m the only one who knows and John knows ... In that episode in season 9 I believe Greg (Greg Daniels) suggested to John that he write a personal message from himself to me just saying what our time together on the office meant to him ... Because we were wrapping up filming, we were wrapping up the series and we were all so emotionally at that time ... And so that was his goodbye.”

Listen to the episode below: