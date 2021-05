HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 09: Millie Bobby Brown attends a photocall for Netflix's "Stranger Things" Season 3 at Linwood Dunn Theater at the Pickford Center for Motion Study on November 09, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rachel Luna/FilmMagic)

A new teaser for season four of Stranger Things was released on Thursday.

An official release date hasn’t been announced, but the mind-bending show is expected to come out sometime next year.

The teaser had “002/004″ as the caption. The first teaser was released on Feb. 14 and had “001/004″ as the caption. Most people believe the numbers indicate how many teasers Netflix will be putting out.

Watch the second teaser below:

Watch the first teaser below: