Watch the new trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage

(©2021 CTMG. All Rights Reserved. MARVEL and all related character names: © & ™ 2021 MARVEL)

Tom Hardy and director Andy Serkis on the set of Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

The trailer for the Venom sequel is finally here.

The trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage was released on Monday. The first Venom movie was released in 2018.

The second film is set to be released on Sept. 24, the release date has been pushed back multiple times due to the COVID pandemic.

Tom Hardy returns as Venom. The film is directed by Andy Serkis. It also stars Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris and Woody Harrelson.

Harrelson plays the role of Cletus Kasady/Carnage.

Watch the trailer below: