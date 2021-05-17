Watch the new trailer for ‘Crow’

The trailer for the Michigan-made fan-film 'Crow' was released May 17, 2021.

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions jacket Tom Hardy wears in the new trailer for “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” isn’t the only connection the city has to movies adapted from comics this past week.

The trailer for “Crow” -- the most recent interpretation of Detroit-native James O’Barr’s graphic novel -- was released Monday.

Inspired by the comic and the quadrilogy of feature films released between 1994 and 2005, “Crow” was made by a group of Metro Detroit film makers to pay homage to the franchise. The fan-film follows Dean Summers as he searches for answers and the men who left him to die.

“A big thing I really wanted to accomplish was featuring local filmmakers that had the passion to really do as best as they could,” executive producer Justin Mane said to Local 4 in October.

While not involved in the project, O’Barr reached out to the filmmakers and gave them his blessing on it.

You can watch the red band trailer for “Crow” in the video player below. Warning: the video contains profanity and some violence.

More information on “Crow” can be found on the project’s official website, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook pages.

