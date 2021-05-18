Motor City Comic Con returns to Novi in October

NOVI, Mich. – The Motor City Comic Con is returning to Novi on Oct. 16 and 17.

The event, named as Michigan’s largest and longest running comic book and pop culture convention since 1989, will be at the Suburban Collection Showplace.

The ticket on sale date and featured guests will be announced in the upcoming weeks. For more information and to stay updated, visit our website at www.motorcitycomiccon.com

The event was postponed in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was scheduled for May 15-17.

“With COVID-19 continuing to progress, safety of all humans is our number one concern and therefore, having the Motor City Comic Con in May is just not an option,” representatives said at the time.

As of May 15, fully vaccinated Michigan residents do not have to wear a mask in most indoor or outdoor settings. Residents who are not vaccinated, or have not completed their vaccinations, must continue to wear a mask or face covering to protect themselves and others.

After July 1, the broad indoor mask mandate will expire.

Businesses and local communities may still have mask requirements, which customers and residents have to follow.

