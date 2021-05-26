Florida Georgia Line to play Little Caesars Arena in October

DETROIT – Country music duo Florida Georgia Line is set to perform at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena on Oct. 28, 2021 as part of their latest tour.

Band members Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley will be kicking off their “I Love My Country Tour” this fall as states reopen amid the pandemic. Tickets for the 29-date tour will go on sale next month, officials said.

“Touring is back, y’all! This is the longest we’ve gone without being on the road, and we’ve been counting down the days until we can finally say -- we’re going on tour! Thank you to our fans for all of your support with our new music over the past year, we truly can’t wait to bring these tunes to the stage,” Hubbard and Kelly said. “We’re excited to see your faces, feel the energy, and bring some good vibes to your city this fall. Let’s make some new memories!”

Tickets for the 2021 Florida Georgia Line tour will go on sale on Friday, June 4 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased on 313Presents’ website here, Ticketmaster or the Little Caesars Arena box office. Members of the Florida Georgia Line fan club and Citi cardmembers will be able to purchase tickets early on May 28 and June 1, respectively.

Click here to learn more about the tour from 313Presents.

