Rescheduled: Billy Joel to play Comerica Park on July 9, 2022

DETROIT – Music icon Billy Joel will play Detroit’s Comerica Park on Saturday, July 9, 2022.

This will be Joel’s first solo stadium show ever in Detroit.

He was previously scheduled to play in 2020, then on July 9, 2021, but the show was pushed another year to July 2022 due to the pandemic.

Tickets purchased for the previous date will be honored on the rescheduled date. Tigers.com will contact via email all who purchased tickets with refund options for those unable to attend the new show. Ticket holders will have 30 days to respond.