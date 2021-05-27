Partly Cloudy icon
53º

Entertainment

Rescheduled: Billy Joel to play Comerica Park on July 9, 2022

Dave Bartkowiak Jr.
, Digital Managing Editor

Tags: 
Billy Joel
,
Detroit
,
Detroit Concerts
,
Detroit Concerts 2022
,
Detroit Concerts 2021-22
,
Concerts
,
Shows
,
Live
,
Music
,
Comerica Park
Billy Joel
Billy Joel (Brad Barket/Getty Images)

DETROIT – Music icon Billy Joel will play Detroit’s Comerica Park on Saturday, July 9, 2022.

This will be Joel’s first solo stadium show ever in Detroit.

He was previously scheduled to play in 2020, then on July 9, 2021, but the show was pushed another year to July 2022 due to the pandemic.

Tickets purchased for the previous date will be honored on the rescheduled date. Tigers.com will contact via email all who purchased tickets with refund options for those unable to attend the new show. Ticket holders will have 30 days to respond.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: