WWE ‘Supershow’ coming to Little Caesars Arena in August

DETROIT – World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) is coming to Detroit this August as one of the first stops on their latest tour.

WWE is bringing a “Supershow” to Little Caesars Arena on Aug. 1, 2021. The show will be the fourth of 21 upcoming WWE events held across the U.S. this summer.

Tickets for the Detroit event will go on sale on Friday, June 11, officials said.

The company also says that the venue for its upcoming “SummerSlam” event will be announced during the Belmont Stakes pre-race show on June 5.

Visit WWE’s website here for the latest information.

