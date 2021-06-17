Broadway shows returning to Detroit’s Fisher Theatre in October

DETROIT – Broadway shows will be returning in Detroit later this year with the “Rent 25th Anniversary Farewell Tour” at Fisher Theatre.

“In October, it will be 60 years since the Fisher Theatre reopened as a legitimate Broadway theatre,” said Broadway In Detroit Executive Director Alan Lichtenstein. “And now, 842,400 minutes since our last performance, we’re ready to begin a new era of Broadway performances with one of Detroit’s favorite shows, Rent. Ring the bells, flash the lights, our intermission is coming to an end.”

Performances of the Tony Award winning show will be Oct. 19-24.

Tickets for “Rent” are $39 and up and will go on sale Friday, June 25, at Ticketmaster.com and in person at the Fisher Theatre Box Office. Group discounts of 10 or more are available at broadwayindetroit.com/groupsales.

“Rent” will be joining four additional shows as season extras in Broadway In Detroit’s 2021-2022 season (Tickets to go on sale at a later date):

Jersey Boys: Dec. 14-19, 2021 at Music Hall

Beautiful - The Carole King Musical: Jan. 4-9, 2022 at the Fisher Theatre

Disney’s The Lion King: Jan. 27 - Feb. 20, 2022 at the Detroit Opera House

Summer: The Donna Summer Musical: March 8-20, 2022 at the Fisher Theatre

There are six shows in the Broadway In Detroit series: Pretty Woman: Nov. 2-14 at the Fisher Theatre; Hadestown: Nov. 23 - Dec. 5 at the Fisher Theatre; What The Constitution Means To Me: Dec. 14 - Jan. 2 at the Fisher Theatre; Hairspray: Jan. 18-30, 2022 at the Fisher Theatre; An Officer and a Gentleman: Feb. 1-13, 2022 at the Fisher Theatre; and Ain’t Too Proud: Aug. 8-28, 2022 at the Detroit Opera House

Season subscribers will be the first to purchase tickets to the extra performances. Subscriptions for the 2021-22 season start at $319 for a ticket to the six shows in the series. For more information on the season subscription, visit broadwayindetroit.com/season.

Individual tickets and group sales for those six productions will go on sale at a future date.

Prior to the performances, guests will receive a Broadway in Detroit health and safety guide with information on what to expect when arriving at the theater as well as Broadway In Detroit’s cleaning, air filtration and safety protocols.