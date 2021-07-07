Detroit’s favorite robotic police officer to return in upcoming ‘RoboCop’ videogame

'RoboCop: Rogue City' will feature an original story that takes place within the continuity of the original film trilogy.

DETROIT – In the grand scale of things, Detroit has not been treated well in popular culture. Despite the critical and commercial success of movies like “Gran Torino,” the defining movie for the Motor City seems to be 1987′s “RoboCop.”

Taking place in a dystopian Detroit, the science fiction action film stars a terminally injured police officer who returns to the police force as a cyborg. There’s a few more details, but that’s the jist of it.

The movie is called “RoboCop,” you know what you’re signing up for.

The movie spawned two sequels, a remake, two cartoon spin-offs, two live-action TV shows, several comic books and several videogames.

A statue of the titular police officer was going to be installed at the Michigan Science Center, but the COVID-19 pandemic caused plans to change. The status of Detroit’s “RoboCop” statue remains in the air.

Video game companies NACON and Teyon announced Tuesday that they are working alongside MGM to develop a new “RoboCop” video game featuring an original story that takes place within the continuity of the original film trilogy.

The game’s teaser trailer, despite mentioning Detroit by name, features a landscape that does not resemble Detroit at all.

According to the game’s store page on Steam, players will ”become the iconic part man, part machine, all cop hero as you attempt to bring justice to the dangerous, crime-ridden streets of Old Detroit.”

The game is expected to be released in 2023 for PC and consoles.

