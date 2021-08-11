Mike Richards, Mayim Bialik announced as hosts of ‘Jeopardy!’

In this video image provided by NATAS and the Daytime Emmys, executive producer Mike Richards accepts the award for outstanding game show for "Jeopardy!" during the 48th Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, June 25, 2021. (NATAS/Daytime Emmys via AP)

After auditioning a number of guest hosts following the death of Alex Trebek, “Jeopardy!” has announced Mike Richards and Mayim Bialik as its hosts of the future.

Richards, 38, is the executive producer of “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune,” but will now also serve as the full-time host of the former, beginning with season 38.

Bialik, widely known for playing neuroscientist Amy Farrah Fowler in “Big Bang Theory,” will host the “Jeopardy!” primetime and spinoff series, including the Jeopardy! National College Championship.

In this image provided by Jeopardy Productions, Inc., guest host Mayim Bialik appears on the set of "Jeopardy!" (Carol Kaelson/Jeopardy Productions, Inc. via AP) (© 2021 Quadra Productions, Inc., photographer Carol Kaelson. All rights reserved.)

Ken Jennings, one of the show’s most well-known former contestants, will serve as a consulting producer.

Trebek hosted more than 8,200 episodes over the course of nearly 37 seasons before he died in November due to a battle with pancreatic cancer. The popular show cycled through a number of guests hosts in the nine months since before landing on Richards and Bialik.