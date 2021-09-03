The Ellen DeGeneres Show Farewell Season Premieres on Monday

Next week, the farewell season of Ellen kicks off with celebs, games and so much more!

The 19th season of the award-winning daily talk show will be her last. The show will include fully vaccinated audiences and feature live studio tapings.

Ellen has a long list of stars lined up as guests for this season, including Jennifer Aniston, Jimmy Kimmel, Kim Kardashian, Tiffany Haddish, Imagine Dragons, Melissa McCarthy, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Julianne Moore and Melissa Etheridge.

Watch The Ellen DeGeneres Show starting Monday at 3 p.m. on Local 4.