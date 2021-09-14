All the best looks from the 2021 Met Gala

Billie Eilish attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )

The Met Gala in September? Thanks to COVID-19, the annual event (which hasn’t happened since 2019) was pushed back from May, and boy, did the celebrities step out Monday night in their wildest fashion.

The Met Gala, which is an annual fundraising event for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, is themed every year, so designers and the famous celebrities invited must come up with high-fashion garments that match the theme.

This year’s theme was “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” While the ambiguous theme led to some outfits being a bit of a head-scratcher, other celebrities turned it out in avant-garde outfits that had our jaws to the floor.

So without further ado, here are the looks from the Met Gala that we absolutely loved.

Billie Eilish in Oscar de la Renta

Billie Eilish attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on Sept. 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue ) (2021 Getty Images)

Talk about old Hollywood glamour. Eilish absolutely stunned at the Met Gala, and arguably had the best gown of the evening. She looked incredible, and absolutely nailed the theme. She’s giving you Marilyn Monroe, Grace Kelly and so much more.

Ad

Rihanna in Balenciaga

Rihanna attends the 2021 Met Gala celebrating 'In America: A Lexicon of Fashion' at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on Sept. 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/GC Images) (2021 John Lamparski)

There would be no Met Gala if Rihanna didn’t show up, and as the night went on, it was looking like she was possibly skipping this year’s event. But alas, Rihanna arrived to walk the carpet just as things were slowing down. Does her outfit look a bit like an oversized sleeping bag? Sure. But it really doesn’t matter what Rihanna wears to the Met Gala; we know it’s going to be fashion.

Iman in Harris Reed

Iman attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on Sept. 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage) (2021 John Shearer)

First of all, can we talk about the fact that Iman is 66 years old and looks this incredible?

Please share your skin care routine, Iman! Secondly, she looks absolutely stunning. When she showed up to the Met Gala, people on the internet could not get enough of this look. From the headpiece to construction of the gown, it is all flawless.

Kate Hudson in Michael Kors

Kate Hudson attends the 2021 Met Gala benefit "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on Sept. 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage) (2021 Taylor Hill)

Now, here is someone who isn’t totally known for being a fashionista -- and she’s absolutely killing it at the Met Gala. Hudson looked pretty in pink in this Michael Kors outfit. She’s giving us Elle Woods from “Legally Blonde” realness, which is pretty American and on theme for the night.

Ad

Kendall Jenner in Givenchy

Kendall Jenner arrives to the 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on Sept. 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images) (2021 James Devaney)

So much of Monday night’s Met Gala was paying homage to iconic American fashion from the past, and Jenner absolutely did that with this Bob Mackie-inspired gown. You could totally see Cher or Tina Turner wearing something like this back in the ‘70s.

Lupita N’yong’o in Versace

Lupita Nyong'o attends the 2021 Met Gala benefit "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on Sept. 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage) (2021 Taylor Hill)

This was another gown that was on theme for the evening. Denim is as American as apple pie, and N’yong’o elevated the fabric with this couture dress.

Jennifer Lopez in Ralph Lauren

Jennifer Lopez attends the 2021 Met Gala benefit "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on Sept. 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage) (2021 Taylor Hill)

Jennifer Lopez showed up to the Met Gala as Indiana Jones, but made it fashion. Not only is the imagery of this look classic American, but she also went with a classic American designer. She gets bonus points for staying on theme.

Megan Rapinoe in Sergio Hudson

Megan Rapinoe attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on Sept. 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) (2021 Getty Images)

Finally, some red, white and blue! The soccer star went with a fitted suit that screams America. The best part, however, was her glittered clutch that read, “in gay we trust.” She was fashionable and made a fun political message.

Lil Nas X in Versace

Lil Nas X attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on Sept. 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage) (2021 John Shearer)

The out-and-proud rapper did not give us just one look, but an entire collection at the Met Gala. He went from wearing a giant coat, to space armor and then this rhinestoned body suit. Lil Nas X made his time at the Met Gala an event, and we love him for that.

Ad

Jennifer Hudson in AZ Factory

Jennifer Hudson attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on Sept. 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) (2021 Getty Images)

Now this is a train! Hudson looked gorgeous in this red gown that featured all the curves. She was giving classic Hollywood with a touch of modern.