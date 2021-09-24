Detroit’s Ohly drops new track ahead of headline show at The Loving Touch in Ferndale

FERNDALE, Mich. – Ohly, a folk rock act based out of Detroit, dropped a new track on Friday (Sept. 24).

The new track was released ahead of the band’s headline show at the The Loving Touch in Ferndale. The concert is set for Oct. 8 at 7 p.m. Kimball, Jackamo, and The Michigan Ordinary will also be performing.

During Ohly’s live performances Christian Ohly is on guitar and vocals, Pia Roa is on bass and vocals, Matt Jones is on the drums, and Tom Mihalis is on the guitar.

“Steady” is the first song Ohly has released from the many Christian Ohly wrote since the COVID pandemic began.

“I’m sure the feelings, thoughts I share in the song will resonate with many people since we were all going through the same thing,” Christian Ohly said. “Though the lyrics may be specific to lockdown for many folks, a lot of the lyrics cover the headspace I was in pre-COVID.”

Christian Ohly said he hopes the song will encourage listeners to support the people around them and lift them up.

“Will I fold into retrograde Or will I lift my friends up?” Steady - Ohly

“I was in a new stage of life and wasn’t too happy. During this time I put a lot of energy into self pity and it wasn’t until one of my closest friends asked me, ‘Do you think we are making each other better?” That I realized it,” Christian Ohly said.

Ohly has performed live live since restrictions were lifted.

“It’s amazing to be back in a room with music lovers. I love playing in a band more than anything -- the collaborative efforts to make a lively, beautiful, emotion-filled sound is irreplaceable for me,” Christian Ohly said.

Ohly started recording a full length album in June and hope to have it complete in the next year. Fans can expect a couple more singles to be released between now and then.

Click here to listen to “Steady” or find more music by Ohly.

Click here to purchase tickets to the concert at the Loving Touch in Ferndale on Oct. 8, 2021. Proof of a COVID vaccine is required to attend.

