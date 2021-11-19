Watch at 8: Live in the D hosts Hob Nobble Gobble Primetime Special

It’s a great way to kick off the holiday season -- so please join us for this huge party live from Ford Field.

Local 4 gives viewers a live, inside look at all the excitement at the annual Hob Nobble Gobble presented by Ford at Ford Field on Friday, Nov. 19 at 8 p.m.

Watch here:

It’s the first big party of the holiday season celebrating America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White.

“Live in the D” hosts Jason Carr and Tati Amare host this half hour special from 8 to 8:30 p.m. We go behind the scenes at The Parade Company to preview five of the new floats that will make their debut journey down Woodward Avenue this Thanksgiving.

Plus, you won’t want to miss the special appearance from hip hop legend Big Boi, best known for being a longtime member of the duo Outkast with Andre 3000.

Local 4′s live broadcast highlights The Parade Company’s premier fund-raising event and gives families a sneak peek at what’s coming up in this year’s America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White.

For more than 20 years, “Hob Nobble Gobble” presented by Ford has helped raise money for The Parade Company to produce America’s Thanksgiving Parade.

