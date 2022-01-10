‘Full House’ star, comedian Bob Saget dies at 65

Bob Saget, best known for his starring role as Danny Tanner in “Full House,” has died at age 65.

TMZ first reported that Saget died at a hotel in Orlando on on Sunday. The circumstances surrounding his death are unclear. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the news with an update posted to Twitter:

Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case. #BobSaget pic.twitter.com/aB1UKiOlmi — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) January 10, 2022

Saget was in the midst of a stand-up comedy tour, which started in September and was scheduled through May.

In addition to “Full House,” Saget hosted “America’s Funniest Home Videos” from 1989 to 1997.

This story is developing.

