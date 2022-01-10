20º

‘Full House’ star, comedian Bob Saget dies at 65

Cause of death is currently unknown, ‘no signs of foul play or drug use’

Ken Haddad, Digital Special Projects

Tags: Bob Saget, TV, TMZ, Notable Deaths, Orlando, Florida, National
Bob Saget, best known for his starring role as Danny Tanner in “Full House,” has died at age 65.

TMZ first reported that Saget died at a hotel in Orlando on on Sunday. The circumstances surrounding his death are unclear. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the news with an update posted to Twitter:

Saget was in the midst of a stand-up comedy tour, which started in September and was scheduled through May.

In addition to “Full House,” Saget hosted “America’s Funniest Home Videos” from 1989 to 1997.

This story is developing.

