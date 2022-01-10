Owner of Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle in Royal Oak reflects on friendship with Bob Saget after comedian’s death

There was a time when you couldn’t turn on your TV without seeing Bob Saget. In the late 80s and through the 90s he was the king of comedy.

He hosted America’s Funniest Home Videos and played the beloved dad on Full House. He was also a regular at Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle in Royal Oak.

Saget was found dead at the age of 65 on Sunday (Jan. 9) in a luxury hotel room in Florida. A cause of death has not yet been determined, but there were no signs of trauma.

Saget was found dead lying face up on his bed in a luxury hotel room in Florida with no signs of trauma, according to an sheriff’s office report released Monday.

There were no signs of foul play, and the room itself was in order, “with items owned by Mr. Saget on the nightstand, television stand, closet and bathroom,” according to the report from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Ridley spoke to Local 4 about his friendship with Saget, which started after Saget’s first set in 1980.

“I remember it well because no comedian had ever gotten three encores in one show,” Ridley said.

Saget pushed the envelope and the crowds in Royal Oak kept coming back.

“The audience just ate him up every single night, every single show,” Ridley said.

Ridley knew Saget before the fame, and the pair remained close over the years.

“I would be at home and then all of a sudden just get a phone call and he was scheduled it just to say, ‘Hi, how you doing? Happy holidays. How are the kids?’ Ridley said. “He was just, I mean, literally the friendliest guy.”

Hundreds, if not thousands of comedians have walked through those doors. Saget stood out. Tributes have been pouring in for the legendary comic.

“Everybody’s just really broken up, because it seems like Bob had met or influenced literally every single comedian in the business,” Ridley said.

“Norman Lear, you know, an institution in Hollywood posting a photo today and saying what a true friend Bob was to him.

“Bob Saget was as lovely a human as he was funny. And to my mind, he was hilarious. We were close friends and I could not have loved him more.” Norman Lear

“I reached out to Dave Coulier last night. He texted me this morning and he’s just at a loss for words. He’s heartbroken,” Ridley said.

Saget was America’s dad on Full House and he hosted a show that made videos viral before we even knew the term.

“I would defy anyone to find something bad to say about Bob,” Ridley said. “I mean, because fame never went to his head.”

Ridley last saw Saget five years ago after he performed at the Royal Oak Theater.

“Even if you’re grieving just wear a big smile because that’s what he would want. He would want you to keep on being happy,” Ridley said.

