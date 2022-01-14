Pine Knob Music Theatre is back -- but did the name really ever go away?

ine Knob turned into DTE Energy Music Theater 20 years ago, but as the concert venue gets set to celebrate its 50th anniversary this summer -- it’s going back to its roots.

CLARKSTON, Mich. – Pine Knob Music Theatre turned into DTE Energy Music Theater 20 years ago, but as the concert venue gets set to celebrate its 50th anniversary this summer -- it’s going back to its roots.

What’s old is new again. The name DTE Energy Music Theater never really stuck and for a lot of people it has been and will always be Pine Knob.

“Artists come on stage and say it’s great to be back at Pine Knob,” President of 313 Presents Howard Handler said. “Pine Knob is just this kind of beloved, the nostalgic thing for many, many generations.”

Handler said when their partnership with DTE Energy was up they started to think about bringing up the original name.

“So we started to feel like, Wow, maybe we could bring back the Pine Knob Music Theater name,’ give it back to the community in conjunction with the 50th anniversary,” he said. “When we went and spoke to United Wholesale Mortgage and Trinity Health, they said, ‘We love that.’”

What’s so special about the name anyway? Why couldn’t people get used to the new one? Howard said it’s because when it opened it was the first of its kind.

The first act ever to perform at Pine Knob was David Cassidy. He took the stage in June of 1972.

