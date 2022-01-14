Pine Knob returns: Name of DTE Energy Music Theatre changed back to classic venue

So long, DTE Energy Music Theatre. It was always Pine Knob to us.

313 Presents announced Friday morning that DTE Energy Music Theatre is going back to its roots with the venue’s original name and will now be known again as Pine Knob Music Theatre. The name was changed in 2001 after a 20-year naming deal was announced with DTE Energy.

They also announced new sponsorship partner -- United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM) and Trinity Health.

Pine Knob Music Theatre’s 2022 summer concert season will mark its 50th anniversary, as the iconic venue opened its doors on June 25, 1972 with a matinee performance by David Cassidy. At the time of its opening, Pine Knob was the largest amphitheater in the U.S., becoming one of the most active and successful outdoor venues in the country.

“We are beyond thrilled to welcome United Wholesale Mortgage and Trinity Health as Proud Partners of Pine Knob Music Theatre,” said 313 Presents President Howard Handler. “These two premier Michigan-based organizations share our passion for providing unparalleled service and understood the importance the Pine Knob brand resonates in our community and they embraced the opportunity to help bring it back to life in a new and exciting way. This is only the beginning as we look to our 50th anniversary and beyond to engage and bring the best in live entertainment and activation to our guests.”

Ad

What was your first show at Pine Knob? Let us know in the comment section below!

You can check out upcoming shows at Pine Knob here.