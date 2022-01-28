Still haven’t seen ‘Encanto’? The new season of ‘Cheer’? All the shows and movies you need to watch ASAP

January always feels like the longest month of the year, and since we’re almost at the end, you’re probably searching for some new shows or movies to watch to ease your boredom.

Well, look no further, friends.

While we were all watching Christmas movies last month, the streaming networks have released tons of new TV shows and movies. Some old favorites are back, as well as movies that are getting major Oscar buzz.

Will you be watching any of these shows or movies? Let us know in the comments below.

‘Cheer’ (Season 2)

Your favorite cheerleaders are back! It seems like ages ago, but right before the COVID-19 pandemic started, we were all obsessed with a community college cheer squad featured on a Netflix reality TV show. The cheerleaders, the coach and the competition were riveting, and we’re so pumped season two is back.

Where to watch: Netflix

‘And Just Like That’

Honestly, if you haven’t been watching the reboot of “Sex and the City,” then what are you doing with your life?

Is it good? Hard to tell. Is it funny? Sometimes!

Is it a hot mess that you can’t stop watching? Bingo!

Where to watch: HBO Max

‘Euphoria’ (Season 2)

Finally! It feels like ages since the first season of “Euphoria” aired, and America’s favorite teens are back, and we are expecting more crazy things to happen to the gang. If you haven’t watched “Euphoria” yet, you should. It’s a wild ride about some teens who get themselves into way too much trouble.

Where to watch: HBO Max

‘Yellowjackets’

If you’re on Twitter, then you may have seen people tweeting about this incredible new show that aired during the holidays. It’s like “The Hunger Games” meets “Lord of the Flies,” that book you probably read in high school.

“Yellowjackets” is thrilling, fun and you’ll have theories about what will happen at the end, the entire time you watch.

Where to watch: Showtime

‘Encanto’

If you have children, then you’ve been watching “Encanto” for weeks while not being able to get “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” out of your head.

If you’re an adult who doesn’t mind a Disney movie from time to time, then you have to see “Encanto.” The story is wonderful, it’s funny, and the songs are ear worms.

That’s what happens, of course, when Lin-Manuel Miranda writes the music.

Where to watch: Disney+

‘Somebody Somewhere’

New York City cabaret star and comedian Bridget Everett finally gets her due, and is starring in this new HBO comedy. Everett plays a woman who is picking up the pieces of her life after her sister dies, and finds a community of friends back in her hometown. There is only one new episode out, but from what I can tell, it’s warm, nice and very funny.

Where to watch: HBO Max

‘The Power of the Dog’

Western dramas are movies that we don’t see too often these days, but “The Power of the Dog” is enough of a reason to start making more of them. Directed by the famed Jane Campion, the movie has an incredible story, and career-best performances from Kirsten Dunst and Benedict Cumberbatch.

Where to watch: Netflix

‘Don’t Look Up’

Satire has a way of exposing the problems of society and making things seem funny and light, but “Don’t Look Up” takes satire to the point where you’re thinking this might be a little bit too real.

The film has an all-star cast of Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep and Jonah Hill.

Where to watch: Netflix

‘The Lost Daughter’

Actress Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut is this psychological family thriller that is getting rave reviews. The film stars everyone’s favorite, Olivia Colman, as a mother who has flashbacks to her early struggles of motherhood after she meets a young mom on vacation.

Where to watch: Netflix

‘The Gilded Age’

This show is brand new to HBO, so there is only one episode out, but what an episode to get you hooked. It’s from the creators of “Downton Abbey,” so it’s another period drama about super rich people and their servants, with juicy drama.

The cast is so good, too. You’ve got Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Audra McDonald and so many more Broadway actors. Don’t skip this one!

Where to watch: HBO