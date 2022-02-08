William Shatner to attend Motor City Comic Con -- here’s how to buy tickets

NOVI, Mich. – William Shatner, best known for playing Captain Kirk in “Star Trek,” has been announced as a guest at this year’s Motor City Comic Con.

The comic book and pop culture convention is scheduled to run from May 13-15 at the Suburban Collection Showplace at 46100 Grand River Avenue in Novi.

Tickets went on sale at noon Tuesday (Feb. 8). Click here to buy tickets to the event.

Shatner will spend two days at Motor City Comic Con, appearing Friday (May 13) and Saturday (May 14) for autographs and professional photos. Autographs cost $120 and photos cost $130, according to a release.

“Every year we have been making Motor City Comic Con bigger and better, and we are thrilled to soon reveal the plans for 2022,” founder and convention promotor Michael Goldman said.

Ad

General tickets (for ages 13 and up) cost $30 for Friday, $40 for Saturday and $35 for Sunday. An adult weekend pass costs $85, and a VIP pass is $249.

Children ages 5 and younger can attend for free all weekend, and those ages 6-12 can go for $10 on Friday and Saturday. All children 12 and under can attend for no cost on Sunday.

Motor City Comic Con runs from 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday (May 13), 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday (May 14) and 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday (May 15).