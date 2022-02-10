Dr. Evil teams up with ‘Austin Powers’ cast for GM Super Bowl ad

Mike Myers reprises his role as Dr. Evil, and Rob Lowe reprises his role as Number 2 for General Motors' new electric vehicles commercial for Super Bowl 56.

DETROIT – Evil has come to Detroit to do some good.

Actor Mike Myers once again assumes his role as the iconic “Austin Powers” villain Dr. Evil in General Motors’ Super Bowl advertisement for electric vehicles.

Sitting inside the Renaissance Center overlooking Downtown Detroit, Myers is joined by his former co-stars -- Rob Lowe as Number 2, Seth Green as Scott Evil and Mindy Sterling as Frau Farbissina -- after successfully “taking over” the automotive company.

But their work is not finished: The team persuades Dr. Evil that before he can take over the world, he must first save the world by reducing their carbon footprint with GM’s electric vehicles.

And he seems to be up for the challenge.

You can watch the commercial below.

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: The commercials are the best part of Super Bowl season (sorry, football fans).

