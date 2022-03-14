‘The Adam Project’ is the most popular movie on Netflix right now -- Should you watch it?

FILE - This Oct. 3, 2019 file photo shows Ryan Reynolds at New York Comic Con. Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are officially the new owners of Welsh soccer club Wrexham, according to a formal takeover announcement Wednesday Feb. 10, 2021, (AP Photo/Steve Luciano, File)

“The Adam Project” is the No. 1 thing to stream in the U.S. right now on Netflix -- according to Netflix. Should you watch it?

Personally, I think it’s worth watching.

It’s nearly two hours long, (I stopped watching with a half an hour left to clean my house . . . and then finished it later.) but the film moves at a steady pace overall.

Here’s the plot: “After accidentally crash-landing in 2022, time-traveling fighter pilot Adam Reed teams up with his 12-year-old self on a mission to save the future.”

The older Adam Reed works with his younger self and his late father to try to save the world. While trying to save the world he unpacks some of his past trauma. He learns some important lessons about himself, his father and love in general.

Ad

“I spent 30 years trying to get away from the me that was you. And I’ll tell you what, you were the best part all along,” Adam Reed said to his younger self.

Sound good to you? So. Here’s the thing. If you’re a stickler for time travel, you’re probably going to find plot holes. I didn’t find any because I put blinders on and just enjoyed the movie for what it was.

It’s funny, it’s sweet, there are plenty of explosions and it made me almost cry just a little. Just a little. I’m a sucker, OK?

The cast: Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, Zoe Saldaña, and more.

Click here to watch the trailer.