Need something new to watch? Here’s what’s coming to Disney+, Netflix, HBO Max and more this week

Are you looking for something new to watch? Here’s what’s coming out this week (March 28, 2022 through April 3, 2022):
Disney+
Wednesday (March 30, 2022)
- The Knights of Castelcorvo
- Moon Knight - Episode 1 - Premiere
- The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder - Episode 7 “When You Wish Upon a Roker”
Friday (April 1, 2022)
- Herbie: Fully Loaded
- Better Nate Than Ever - Premiere
HBO Max
Tuesday (March 29, 2022)
- Death On The Nile, 2022 (HBO)
Thursday (March 31, 2022)
- Young Justice, Max Original Season 4B Premiere
Friday (April 1, 2022)
- Brie’s Bake Off Challenge
- Czech It Out!, Max Original Premiere
- Fantastic Beasts: A Natural History
- One True Singer, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
- The Informant (aka A Besugo), Max Original Season 1 Premiere
- The Thaw (aka Odwilz), Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Saturday (April 2, 2022)
- Batwoman, Season 3
- Chad
Hulu
Monday (March 28, 2022)
- The Oscars
Tuesday (March 29, 2022)
- The Girl From Plainville: Three-Episode Limited Series Premiere
- DEATH ON THE NILE (2022)
Wednesday (March 30, 2022)
- Name That Tune: Season 2 Premiere
Thursday (March 31, 2022)
- First Day: Complete Season 2
- Kaguya-sama: Love Is War: Complete Season 1 (Dub)
Friday (April 1, 2022)
- Love Me: Complete Season 1
Netflix
Monday (March 28, 2022)
- The Imitation Game
- Thermae Romae Novae
Tuesday (March 29, 2022)
- Mighty Express, Season 6
- Mike Epps: Indiana Mike
Wednesday (March 30, 2022)
- All Hail
- Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King
Thursday (March 31, 2022)
- Casual, Seasons 1–4
- Super PupZ
Friday (April 1, 2022)
- Trivia Quest
- The Bubble
- Get Organized with The Home Edit (Season 2)
- Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood
- Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows
- Cocomelon (Season 5)
- Heartland (Season 14)
- The Last Bus
- Forever Out of My League
Peacock
Wednesday (March 30, 2022)
- The Thing About Pam (New episodes Wednesdays)
Thursday (March 31, 2022)
- Bel-Air (New episodes Thursdays)
Prime Video
Friday (April 1, 2022)
- The Outlaws (Season 1)