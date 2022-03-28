Need something new to watch? Here’s what’s coming to Disney+, Netflix, HBO Max and more this week

FILE - The logos for streaming services Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus and Sling TV are pictured on a remote control on Aug. 13, 2020, in Portland, Ore. Harold Li of the encryption service ExpressVPN says nearly 8 in 10 Americans who are in a relationship share passwords across nearly every digital platform. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

(Jenny Kane, Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)