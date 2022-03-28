30º

Need something new to watch? Here’s what’s coming to Disney+, Netflix, HBO Max and more this week

What’s coming out the week of March 28, 2022

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Are you looking for something new to watch? Here’s what’s coming out this week (March 28, 2022 through April 3, 2022):

Disney+

Wednesday (March 30, 2022)

  • The Knights of Castelcorvo
  • Moon Knight - Episode 1 - Premiere
  • The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder - Episode 7 “When You Wish Upon a Roker”

Friday (April 1, 2022)

  • Herbie: Fully Loaded
  • Better Nate Than Ever - Premiere

HBO Max

Tuesday (March 29, 2022)

  • Death On The Nile, 2022 (HBO)

Thursday (March 31, 2022)

  • Young Justice, Max Original Season 4B Premiere

Friday (April 1, 2022)

  • Brie’s Bake Off Challenge
  • Czech It Out!, Max Original Premiere
  • Fantastic Beasts: A Natural History
  • One True Singer, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
  • The Informant (aka A Besugo), Max Original Season 1 Premiere
  • The Thaw (aka Odwilz), Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Saturday (April 2, 2022)

  • Batwoman, Season 3
  • Chad

Hulu

Monday (March 28, 2022)

  • The Oscars

Tuesday (March 29, 2022)

  • The Girl From Plainville: Three-Episode Limited Series Premiere
  • DEATH ON THE NILE (2022)

Wednesday (March 30, 2022)

  • Name That Tune: Season 2 Premiere

Thursday (March 31, 2022)

  • First Day: Complete Season 2
  • Kaguya-sama: Love Is War: Complete Season 1 (Dub)

Friday (April 1, 2022)

  • Love Me: Complete Season 1

Netflix

Monday (March 28, 2022)

  • The Imitation Game
  • Thermae Romae Novae

Tuesday (March 29, 2022)

  • Mighty Express, Season 6
  • Mike Epps: Indiana Mike

Wednesday (March 30, 2022)

  • All Hail
  • Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King

Thursday (March 31, 2022)

  • Casual, Seasons 1–4
  • Super PupZ

Friday (April 1, 2022)

  • Trivia Quest
  • The Bubble
  • Get Organized with The Home Edit (Season 2)
  • Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood
  • Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows
  • Cocomelon (Season 5)
  • Heartland (Season 14)
  • The Last Bus
  • Forever Out of My League

Peacock

Wednesday (March 30, 2022)

  • The Thing About Pam (New episodes Wednesdays)

Thursday (March 31, 2022)

  • Bel-Air (New episodes Thursdays)

Prime Video

Friday (April 1, 2022)

  • The Outlaws (Season 1)

