Chris Rock, wearing Detroit Tigers hat, appears on stage for first time since Oscars slap

Comedian Chris Rock took the stage on Wednesday night in Boston for the first time since the now infamous Will Smith slap at the Oscars -- and he showed up wearing a Detroit Tigers hat.

Rock only briefly addressed the slap to the sold out crowd in Boston, saying he was “still kind of processing what happened.”

“Other than the weird thing, life is pretty good,” Rock said midway through his first of two sets. The nighttime performances came just three days after Smith smacked the comedian for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, while presenting an Academy Award.

Rock didn’t mention Smith or Pinkett Smith by name at his show in Boston. Wearing all white, he seemed to be almost embarrassed by the multiple ovations he received. As the applause carried on for minutes — with fans yelling “I love you, Chris!” — the comedian appeared to be getting emotional, a guest seated near the stage told The Associated Press.

“How was your weekend?” Rock joked before getting into his set. “If you came to hear that, I’m not ... I had like a whole show I wrote before this weekend,” Rock said.

We can’t think of any specific reason Rock would be wearing a Tigers cap, but hey, the old English D is a beauty.

Also on Wednesday, Rock announced an additional show for his Detroit stop at the Fox Theatre in September. Shows are scheduled for Sept. 16 and Sept. 17. The second show was recently added to the tour and tickets go on sale Friday (April 1) at 10 a.m.

