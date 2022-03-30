Chris Rock adds second show at Fox Theatre in Detroit this September

Presenter Chris Rock speaks onstage as Will Smith and Jada Pinkett, bottom left, listen from their seats at the Oscars, Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

DETROIT – Chris Rock is bringing his “Ego Death World Tour 2022″ show to the Fox Theatre in Detroit this September.

Shows are scheduled for Sept. 16 and Sept. 17. The second show was recently added to the tour and tickets go on sale Friday (April 1) at 10 a.m. There are still some tickets available for the first show.

Chris Rock seemed to be the only thing people were talking about Monday after Will Smith slapped him Sunday night at the Oscars.

Rock’s “Ego Death World Tour 2022″ is his first world tour in more than five years. The second show was added, “due to overwhelming demand.”

Ticket prices start at $49.50. You can purchase tickets in person at the XFINITY Box Office at the Little Caesars Arena or online at 313Presents.com, LiveNation.com, Ticketmaster.com, and the XFINITY Box Office at Little Caesars Arena

Phones will not be permitted in the performance space. When attendees arrive, their phones will be secured in Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event. Guests keep possession of their devices at all times, but they are secured.

