Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre announces 2022 lineup, summer jobs fair

DETROIT – The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre has announced its 2022 lineup and a list of positions that need to be filled for the season.

The box office opened Friday, and hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. through 3 p.m. Saturday.

Here is a list of the performing artists:

May 15: Da Baby, Babyface Ray & Baby Money

June 8: Damien Escobar

June 24: Mario, Lloyd, Bobby Valentino, Mya, Sammie

July 6: PJ Morton

July 13: Will Downing

July 27: Melanie Fiona feat. Carl Thomas

Aug. 6: Musiq Soulchild

Aug. 10: Lalah Hathaway

Aug. 17: Leela James & Eric Roberson

Aug. 24: Detroit’s own Keith Washington feat. Chante Moore

Click here for the full 2022 season lineup.

Here are the available positions for hire for the 2022 season:

Barbacks

Bartender

Concessions supervisor

Food and beverage concessions

Food and beverage server

Groups and maintenance supervisor

Inventory manager

Maintenance

Summer internship (administrative interns)

Summer internship (financial intern)

Summer internship (food and beverage intern)

Candidates must be 18 years old and prepared to start immediately.

Click here to learn more about the positions, and to apply.