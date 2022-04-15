52º

Entertainment

Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre announces 2022 lineup, summer jobs fair

Box office opened Friday

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre (WDIV)

DETROIT – The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre has announced its 2022 lineup and a list of positions that need to be filled for the season.

The box office opened Friday, and hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. through 3 p.m. Saturday.

Here is a list of the performing artists:

  • May 15: Da Baby, Babyface Ray & Baby Money
  • June 8: Damien Escobar
  • June 24: Mario, Lloyd, Bobby Valentino, Mya, Sammie
  • July 6: PJ Morton
  • July 13: Will Downing
  • July 27: Melanie Fiona feat. Carl Thomas
  • Aug. 6: Musiq Soulchild
  • Aug. 10: Lalah Hathaway
  • Aug. 17: Leela James & Eric Roberson
  • Aug. 24: Detroit’s own Keith Washington feat. Chante Moore

Click here for the full 2022 season lineup.

Here are the available positions for hire for the 2022 season:

  • Barbacks
  • Bartender
  • Concessions supervisor
  • Food and beverage concessions
  • Food and beverage server
  • Groups and maintenance supervisor
  • Inventory manager
  • Maintenance
  • Summer internship (administrative interns)
  • Summer internship (financial intern)
  • Summer internship (food and beverage intern)

Candidates must be 18 years old and prepared to start immediately.

Click here to learn more about the positions, and to apply.

Derick is the Lead Digital Editor for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

