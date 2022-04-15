Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre announces 2022 lineup, summer jobs fair

DETROIT – The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre has announced its 2022 lineup and a list of positions that need to be filled for the season.
The box office opened Friday, and hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. through 3 p.m. Saturday.
Here is a list of the performing artists:
- May 15: Da Baby, Babyface Ray & Baby Money
- June 8: Damien Escobar
- June 24: Mario, Lloyd, Bobby Valentino, Mya, Sammie
- July 6: PJ Morton
- July 13: Will Downing
- July 27: Melanie Fiona feat. Carl Thomas
- Aug. 6: Musiq Soulchild
- Aug. 10: Lalah Hathaway
- Aug. 17: Leela James & Eric Roberson
- Aug. 24: Detroit’s own Keith Washington feat. Chante Moore
Here are the available positions for hire for the 2022 season:
- Barbacks
- Bartender
- Concessions supervisor
- Food and beverage concessions
- Food and beverage server
- Groups and maintenance supervisor
- Inventory manager
- Maintenance
- Summer internship (administrative interns)
- Summer internship (financial intern)
- Summer internship (food and beverage intern)
Candidates must be 18 years old and prepared to start immediately.