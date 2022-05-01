Detroit Jazz Festival announces 2022 lineup

Keyon Harrold Sr. play his saxophone during a news conference to announce the filing of a lawsuit against Arlo Hotels and Miya Ponsetto, Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

DETROIT – The annual Detroit Jazz Festival is returning to an in-person format this Labor Day weekend.

The festival, presented by Rocket Mortgage, will be held on Sept. 2-5. Event organizers announced Saturday some of the headliners for this year’s lineup.

Some headliners include Bill Frisell Trio, Dianne Reeves, Nubya Garcia, Julian Lage, The Soul Rebels and more.

“We are proud to present the Detroit Jazz Festival, a marquee event that celebrates jazz’s rich history in our hometown of Detroit,” said Laura Grannemann, vice president of the rocket community fund, in a press release. “This event is more than a festival, it’s a community that comes together to celebrate music, our city and each other.”

According to the press release, the full festival schedule will be available closer to Labor Day weekend. Those who would like to participate in the festival without actually attending in person will be able to live stream performances on the event’s website right here.

“There is no better place in the world for jazz than Labor Day weekend in Detroit,” said Gretchen Valade, chair of the Detroit Jazz Festival Foundation Board of Directors. “We’re truly excited for another great jazz festival and welcome our guests from around the world to our beautiful city.”

The festival is returning to an in-person format for 2022 after going virtual in 2021 due to COVID concerns.

