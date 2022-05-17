Carrie Underwood is coming to Detroit in 2023

DETROIT – American singer and eight-time Grammy Award winner, Carrie Underwood, announced her new arena tour, “The Denim & Rhinestones Tour”, on May 16 and we are thrilled.

Country music lovers will be glad to know that the “Denim & Rhinestones Tour” will be making a stop in Detroit. Underwood will be preforming at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 7:30 pm.

“I’m thrilled to be hitting the road again with “The Denim & Rhinestones Tour,” says Underwood. “I’m having such an amazing time with my Las Vegas residency and look forward to continuing that next year after the tour. I’m excited to bring the new music of Denim & Rhinestones to life on tour, as well as put new spins on familiar favorites. We’ve been working hard already preparing an amazing show, and I can’t wait to see everyone on the road!” Carrie Underwood - 313 Presents

The country music star will be joined by special guest Jimmie Allen, a well known country singer and songwriter.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 20th at 10:00 am. Tickets are starting at $39.50. A donation of $1 from each ticket sold will be contributed to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, a charity that builds and provides mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children.

The highly-anticipated Denim & Rhinestones album will be released on June 10th.