Toby Keith cancels some tour dates while he recovers from stomach cancer treatment

Country music singer Toby Keith announced on social media that he was diagnosed with stomach cancer last fall and has spent the last six months receiving treatment.
He said he has received chemotherapy, radiation and surgery.
Several tour dates have been canceled, including his July 28 concert at the Ohio State Fair in Columbus, Ohio.
He was set to play in Grand Rapids, Michigan on Saturday (June 18) for the 29th annual B-93 Birthday Bash.
The LMCU Ballpark tweeted, “We join in wishing Toby Keith all the best for a full recovery. Stay tuned to B93 for more information about Birthday Bash.”
