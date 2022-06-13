Toby Keith cancels some tour dates while he recovers from stomach cancer treatment

FILE - Honoree Toby Keith performs at the 46th annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala at the Marriott Marquis on June 18, 2015, in New York. Keith announced Sunday, June 12, 2022, that he has been undergoing treatment for stomach cancer since last fall. The multi-platinum-selling singer said on Twitter that he underwent surgery and received chemotherapy and radiation in the past six months .(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Country music singer Toby Keith announced on social media that he was diagnosed with stomach cancer last fall and has spent the last six months receiving treatment.

He said he has received chemotherapy, radiation and surgery.

“Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer. I’ve spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax. I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can’t wait. -T” Toby Keith

Several tour dates have been canceled, including his July 28 concert at the Ohio State Fair in Columbus, Ohio.

He was set to play in Grand Rapids, Michigan on Saturday (June 18) for the 29th annual B-93 Birthday Bash.

The LMCU Ballpark tweeted, “We join in wishing Toby Keith all the best for a full recovery. Stay tuned to B93 for more information about Birthday Bash.”

Read: More music coverage