Disney drops teaser trailer for ‘Hocus Pocus 2′ streaming this September: ‘Yes, Salem, we’re back!’

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy are returning as the Sanderson Sisters this September for “Hocus Pocus 2.”

It’s a sequel to the 1993 Halloween classic “Hocus Pocus” and will premiere exclusively on Disney+ on Sept. 30, 2022.

In the sequel, three young women accidentally bring the Sanderson Sisters back to Salem and have to figure out how to stop them.

The film began production last fall with Anne Fletcher directing. She took over from Adam Shankman, who remained as an executive producer.

“Now more than ever, people need to laugh. We should be laughing every day, and there is so much fun to be had with these three unbelievable women playing delicious characters from such a beloved film,” Anne Fletcher said. “I am so grateful to be able to play a part in bringing these witches back to life, and to be working with my friends at Disney again makes it all the more special. This is a movie for everyone, from the fans who grew up with the first film to the next generation of viewers.”

Ad

Watch the trailer below (or click here):