The internet (and myself) cannot get enough of little kid obsessed with corn

Every once and a while something goes viral on the internet that you truly cannot stop thinking about, and for me, it’s this video of a little boy describing the joys of eating corn on the cob.

His name is Tariq, and as you can see once you watch the video, he loves corn. He was interviewed by an Instagram account called “Recess Therapy” and Tariq gave some very specific reasons to why he loves corn so much.

Tariq’s genuine love of corn is just too cute to handle. Like when he said that everything changed once he tried it with butter, you can’t help but be overcome by the cuteness, and also relate because butter does change everything!

The video has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times and has over 1 million likes, and that is just on Instagram.

Over on TikTok, the video has been remixed into a catchy song (like most viral videos do) and folks on the app cannot get enough of it. Just scrolling through my “for you page” Thursday morning and almost all of the videos were accounts using the corn remix in a funny way. It has been stuck in my head all week and I never want it to leave.

The corn remix has been listened to over 32 million times and counting. It’s hard to say what makes the song such an ear worm, but it’s probably Tariq’s genuine joy and adoration for all things corn. Like he said, it’s got the juice!

Julian Shapiro-Barnum, who interviews kids for his account, Recess Therapy, just posted an update with Tariq, and they have officially dubbed this summer as “hot corn summer,” and honestly, I couldn’t agree more. It’s a lump with knobs, what else is there to say?

So if you find yourself scrolling TikTok or Instagram and end up hearing a little song about corn, now you know why. It’s corn!