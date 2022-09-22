Questlove to lead documentary on legendary Detroit music producer J Dilla

A new documentary in the works on iconic Detroit hip hop producer J Dilla will be executive produced by another hip hop legend -- Questlove.

“Dilla Time” will follow the life of James “J Dilla” Yancey, one of the most influential music producers of his generation, who died in 2006 at the age of 32 from a rare blood disease.

“Explaining musical genius is my mission. To be able to tell the world about the musician that had the most influence on me is a dream come true,” Questlove said in a statement to Rolling Stone. “Not just on me, but on an entire generation of musicians that everyone knows and loves. J Dilla was our teacher. And what he taught us was how to feel rhythm in a way we had never felt before. I’m so honored to be a part of bringing his story to the world through this documentary.”

Questlove, who is coming off an Oscar win for his documentary “Summer of Soul (Or, When the Revolution Could Not be Televised),” is also producing a James Brown documentary with Mick Jager.

The release date and platform for “Dilla Time” is not currently known.

J Dilla, born and raised in Detroit, is regarded as one of hip hop’s most impactful music minds. He’s widely credited with raising the bar for hip hop instrumental, developing a more complex beat with unique sampling and drums.

Dilla worked with some of the greats, including Janet Jackson, Busta Rhymes, The Pharcyde, Common, Tlaib Kewli, Erykah Badu and A Tribe Called Quest. He was also a founding member of Detroit’s Slum Village, along with Baatin and T3.