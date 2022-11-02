Here’s how to (try to) get tickets to see Taylor Swift perform in Detroit

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 20: NSAI Songwriter-Artist of the Decade honoree, Taylor Swift performs onstage during NSAI 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards at Ryman Auditorium on September 20, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

DETROIT – Taylor Swift is performing at Ford Field in Detroit on June 10, 2023, and tickets go on sale this month.

Girl in red and OWENN will be opening for Swift and the demand for tickets is expected to be extremely high.

You can click here to register for the presale -- you have until Nov. 9 at 11:59 p.m. to register. Unfortunately, you will need a Ticketmaster account. You’ll be asked to sign in or sign up.

And there’s more bad news, “if demand for tickets from verified fans exceeds supply, verified fans may be selected at random to participate in the presale.”

If it gets to the point where they’re randomly selecting people, and you’re selected, you’ll get a code via text the night before the tickets go on sale. If you’re not selected, you’ll be put on a waitlist. Tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis.

Tickets go on sale Nov. 15 at 10 a.m. local venue time. The waiting room opens 10 minutes before, so if you have a link and code you should click it by 9:50 a.m.

If you’re in fast enough, you’ll be able to buy up to six tickets for the show you selected. Tickets go on sale to the general public Nov. 18 at 10 a.m.

Have more questions? Click here to read the FAQ from Ticketmaster.

What if I have a Capital One card?

Good news! You’re still not guaranteed tickets -- but -- you can use the first six digits of your Capital One card to gain entry to the presale.

Capital One presale starts on Nov. 15 at 2 p.m. until Nov. 17 at 10 p.m. (or until tickets sell out). You will have to use the eligible Capital One Visa or Mastercard credit or debit card to complete the purchase.

Click here to learn more.