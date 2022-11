“A Christmas Story Christmas” is coming to HBO Max on Nov. 17.

The film is a follow-up to the annual holiday favorite, “A Christmas Story.”

Ralphie is all grown up now. The film follows him as he returns to the house on Cleveland Street to “deal with Christmas and all that comes with it . . . as a dad.”

You can watch the trailer below:

(Can’t see the trailer? Click here)

Read: More entertainment coverage