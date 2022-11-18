Live stream: Live in the D hosts Hob Nobble Gobble Primetime Special from Ford Field

It’s a great way to kick off the holiday season -- so please join us for this huge party live from Ford Field, with Jason Carr and Tati Amare.

Local 4 will give viewers a live, inside look at all the excitement at the annual Hob Nobble Gobble presented by Ford at Ford Field on Friday, Nov. 18 at 8 p.m. It’s the first big party of the holiday season celebrating America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White.

Watch live on Local 4 or stream it live on Local 4+ on your smart TV device, or in the video player below:

Local 4′s live broadcast highlights The Parade Company’s premier fund-raising event and gives families a sneak peek at what’s coming up in this year’s America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White.

For more than 20 years, “Hob Nobble Gobble” presented by Ford has helped raise money for The Parade Company to produce America’s Thanksgiving Parade.

