This is a circus unlike any you’ve seen before. Celebrating urban pop culture from around the world, UniverSoul Circus takes a fresh and cool approach to circus arts, theater and music. Performances vary from a Caribbean fusion troupe, Zhukau acrobatic troupe to Havana Skaters and Mongolian dancers and acrobats.

DETROIT – The UniverSoul Circus returns to Detroit for the first time since 2019.

This is a circus unlike any you’ve seen before. Celebrating urban pop culture from around the world, UniverSoul Circus takes a fresh and cool approach to circus arts, theater and music. Performances vary from a Caribbean fusion troupe, Zhukau acrobatic troupe to Havana Skaters and Mongolian dancers and acrobats.

The show runs Thursdays to Sundays through Dec. 4, with multiple showtimes per day outside the Aretha Franklin Amphitheater. This is the first time since 2019 that UniverSoul Circus is back in Detroit.

“Every time we come to Detroit, we always stay a long period of time because we have so much love out here, so being back here feels good because they welcome us with open arms,” Cheyenne, core ringmaster at the circus, told Local 4. “Because we haven’t been here in so long, we brought a brand new show. So brand new acts, new performers, new music, new lights; everything you didn’t see before you can definitely see this time around.”

On Thanksgiving Day, UniverSoul Circus is planning a special performance for those experiencing homelessness. UniverSoul Circus works with local community groups and organizations to identify families who are less fortunate and might not be able to experience the circus and offer a free invite-only performance.

View showtimes and tickets here.